Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung sold around 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Samsung Electronics sold around 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones last year, the company's mobile business chief said and denied earlier media reports that it sold one million foldable handsets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Motorola Razr hands on: The revived RAZR is a fashion-forward foldable [Video]Motorola Razr hands on: The revived RAZR is a fashion-forward foldable

Motorola has resurrected its beloved Razr phone, a staple of mid-2000s cool, as a foldable device. The new Razr distinguishes itself from the Galaxy fold and Huawei's Mate X by folding vertically..

Credit: Engadget Hands-On     Duration: 09:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphones will be unveiled on February 11, and are coming with 2 major upgrades — here's everything we know so far

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphones will be unveiled on February 11, and are coming with 2 major upgrades — here's everything we know so far· Samsung's Galaxy S11 series of smartphones is just around the corner, and we've seen plenty of rumors about the design, specs, and cameras.  · From the...
Business Insider

Samsung now thinks it sold either 400,000 or 500,000 Galaxy Folds, but it’s not sure

Samsung now thinks it sold either 400,000 or 500,000 Galaxy Folds, but it’s not surePhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge A month after Samsung executive Young Sohn wrongly claimed the company had sold 1 million Galaxy Fold phones, it...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndusBiz

Indus Business Samsung sold around 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019 https://t.co/aH54cwnxYw https://t.co/uqyy4JKRTe 12 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Samsung Electronics to Showcase Successful C-Lab Inside Projects and C... https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Samsung Galaxy S11: Everything we know so far - India Today https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions [Video] Samsungs ISOCELL Bright HMX Brings the High Performance of Pro... https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Samsung teams up with startup making vision-assistance headsets - MedC... https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Flashback: the Galaxy Alpha was Samsungs attempt at making an iPhone -... https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions CES 2020 news highlights: LG, Samsung, Sony and more - What Hi-Fi? https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Samsung sold around 4 lakh Galaxy Fold smartphones in 2019 - Times Now https://t.co/uNGJREmPPe 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.