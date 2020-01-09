Global  

British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
International Airlines Group , owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.
