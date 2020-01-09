Burlington Macy's among the latest closures for the department store chain

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Department store giant Macy's Inc. will shutter its Burlington location in March, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice released Tuesday. The Burlington store, which affects 114 jobs, is the latest in a spate of closures for the Cincinnati-based retailer. Macy's announced last September that its nearly century-old downtown Seattle store would close in February, affecting 236 workers. The Northgate Mall location, which is undergoing redevelopment, closed… 👓 View full article

