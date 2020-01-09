Burlington Macy's among the latest closures for the department store chain
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Department store giant Macy's Inc. will shutter its Burlington location in March, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice released Tuesday. The Burlington store, which affects 114 jobs, is the latest in a spate of closures for the Cincinnati-based retailer. Macy's announced last September that its nearly century-old downtown Seattle store would close in February, affecting 236 workers. The Northgate Mall location, which is undergoing redevelopment, closed…
Macy's is closing one of its call centers in Arizona next month. This affects more than 800 jobs. A spokesperson for Macy's told Business Insider that the call center in Tempe, Arizona, would close in early February. Macy's says its operations would be removed to two other locations in the US. On...