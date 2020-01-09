Global  

Turkey, Russia inaugurate TurkStream pipeline

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Turkey and Russia on Wednesday inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to Turkey and Europe.
News video: Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline 08:19

 The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

Turkey's Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from Idlib [Video]Turkey's Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from Idlib

Turkey's Erdogan warns of new wave of refugees from Idlib

Turkey in talks with Russia as thousands flee bombing in Syria [Video]Turkey in talks with Russia as thousands flee bombing in Syria

Turkey-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation says as of Monday 120,000 Syrians have fled towards the Turkish border.

Turkey, Russia inaugurate TurkStream pipeline

Istanbul, Jan 9 (IANS) Turkey and Russia on Wednesday inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to Turkey and Europe.
Sify

Turkey and Russia: TurkStream pipeline not a fix for bilateral woes

The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are set to open the TurkStream pipeline with much fanfare, but other sticky issues...
Deutsche Welle

