Humana sets membership expectations ahead of investor meetings

Humana Inc. expects to see its individual Medicare Advantage membership grow by roughly 8% in 2020. The Louisville-based health insurance company said in a filing Tuesday that its individual Medicare Advantage membership is expected to grow by between 270,000 and 330,000 this year. That increase represents expected net membership gains of 7.5% to 9.2% from last year's membership level of about 3.6 million members. The company also said it expected group Medicare Advantage net membership gains…


