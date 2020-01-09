Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liberty Steel: More than 350 jobs to go in Yorkshire and Wales

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Liberty Steel announces redundancies at its South Yorkshire and South Wales speciality steel plants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdieParsons7

Adie Parsons RT @brianmeechan: Liberty Steel: More than 350 jobs to go in Yorkshire and Wales https://t.co/gEgatafEVP 2 minutes ago

Buzz_recruits

Buzz People BBC News - Liberty Steel: More than 350 jobs to go in Yorkshire and Wales https://t.co/bjKTO0yNP9 4 minutes ago

UndebPlaidCymru

UndebPlaidCymru RT @TegidRoberts: Further job losses in what is the most important industrial material - steel. This is not only a threat economically but… 8 minutes ago

TegidRoberts

Tegid Roberts Further job losses in what is the most important industrial material - steel. This is not only a threat economicall… https://t.co/qOGy5XOFap 18 minutes ago

brianmeechan

Brian Meechan Liberty Steel: More than 350 jobs to go in Yorkshire and Wales https://t.co/gEgatafEVP 25 minutes ago

gmbunionwatch

gmbunionwatch The naivety of the @GMB_union putting its trust in Liberty Steel brutally exposed. Union more anxious to maintain i… https://t.co/HEp5aBCkwE 33 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Liberty Steel: More than 350 jobs to go in Yorkshire and Wales https://t.co/xrfP0G9Jhi https://t.co/iPOhq8rN6y 55 minutes ago

A51FR3D

Asif RT @PMA_Accountants: Liberty Steel: More than 350 jobs to go in Yorkshire and Wales: Liberty Steel announces redundancies at its South York… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.