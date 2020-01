newsfilter.io Weak holiday sales at Kohl's, J.C. Penney highlight growing online threat $KSS $JCP $M $LB https://t.co/UN87T6pWu2 2 minutes ago InvestmentTaoist Weak holiday sales at Kohl's, J.C. Penney spell more trouble for... https://t.co/XNuY0k72kd 16 minutes ago ActionAlertsPLUS It is hard for retailers to deliver consistently good results unless you are either online or off-price. https://t.co/s4mlg8b6iY 27 minutes ago The Job Guy RT @HEDGEenergy: New Article: Weak holiday sales at Kohl’s, J.C. Penney spell more trouble for stores https://t.co/ranpGvHcZe #business… 28 minutes ago HEDGE energy New Article: Weak holiday sales at Kohl’s, J.C. Penney spell more trouble for stores https://t.co/ranpGvHcZe… https://t.co/o6kcj9RvkS 30 minutes ago HEDGE energy Weak holiday sales at Kohl’s, J.C. Penney spell more trouble for stores https://t.co/ljz4cN36z3 34 minutes ago Pam Fr RT @Reuters: Weak holiday sales at Kohl's, J.C. Penney spell further trouble for traditional retailers https://t.co/0z1KQry5c8 https://t.co… 42 minutes ago J RT @Stalingrad_Poor: Weak holiday sales at Kohl's, J.C. Penney spell more trouble for stores https://t.co/ssMzfxModA 44 minutes ago