Green Organic Dutchman streamlines leadership team in cost-saving move

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) (OTCMKTS:TGODF) is moving forward with a slimmed down leadership team after announcing Wednesday that two executives are leaving the company. The organic cannabis company’s president, Csaba Reider, is one of them. His role will be assumed by CEO Brian Athaide. Mike Gibbons, vice president of sales, is the other. His responsibilities will be taken on by Vice President of Medical Commercialization Robert Gora, who will now hold the consolidated role of vice president of National Sales. READ: The Green Organic Dutchman closes $42.7 million credit facility In his new position, Gora will lead sales and revenue generation across medical and recreational channels, the company said. "The changes we announce today are part of a comprehensive review of our operations to reduce costs and improve cash flow,” Athaide said in a statement. “This will result in significant [general and administrative] savings and a leaner, more efficient organization. We are also very focused on ramping up production, expanding our product portfolio with innovative organic products and gaining market share across the country." Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

