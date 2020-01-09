Tesla's market value is now more than Ford and GM combined (TSLA)
· *Tesla gained nearly 5% on Wednesday, bringing its market capitalization to roughly $89 billion at the end of trading.*
· *That's about $2 billion higher than the combined market values of Ford and General Motors at the same time. *
· *Earlier this week, Tesla officially became the highest-valued automaker of all...
Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value. . Tesla’s stock continued to rise more...