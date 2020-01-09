Global  

Tesla's market value is now more than Ford and GM combined (TSLA)

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Tesla's market value is now more than Ford and GM combined (TSLA)

· *Tesla gained nearly 5% on Wednesday, bringing its market capitalization to roughly $89 billion at the end of trading.*
· *That's about $2 billion higher than the combined market values of Ford and General Motors at the same time. *
· *Earlier this week, Tesla officially became the highest-valued automaker of all...
News video: Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History 01:01

 Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value. . Tesla’s stock continued to rise more...

Tesla Stock Reaches $500 [Video]Tesla Stock Reaches $500

Tesla Stock Reaches $500 The company’s stock rose 5% and passed $500 per share, reaching an all-time high Monday. Tesla’s stock value has more than doubled in the past three months, according to..

Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined [Video]Tesla stock worth more than GM, Ford combined

Electric car company Tesla made history of a different kind Wednesday when a pop in its stock gave the company a higher stock market value than General Motors and Ford combined. Libby Hogan has the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla's market value zooms past that of GM and Ford - combined

For the first time, Tesla Inc's stock market value has eclipsed the combined values of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co .
Tesla is now the highest-valued automaker in US history (TSLA)

Tesla is now the highest-valued automaker in US history (TSLA)· *Tesla's recent rally pushed its market value to nearly $85 billion at Tuesday's close, making it the most valuable US automaker of all time. * · *Ford...
