Fin24.com | Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa

The Leonardo owners have also called on the construction guarantee, a surety bond that Aveng put up when it signed the contract. This has put Aveng in the red by R87.4m.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ballin Versace Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa https://t.co/qW4uZ9be8m (via ) 1 day ago Hristo⚖️McIntosh Esq Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa https://t.co/uys4HHoanW? shared via @Fin24 2 days ago Tempy Pusha Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa https://t.co/AcnaqzMqxt (via ) 3 days ago Shoeshoe Moshoeshoe From Discover on Google https://t.co/t9Uq7RaXK4 3 days ago #thebloom Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa | Fin24 https://t.co/T5X9lSnp1p 3 days ago Dean Ginsberg Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa...🤦🤔 https://t.co/yV0vlDeea2 (via ) 3 days ago Mr Know It All RT @News24: Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa | @Fin24 https://t.co/fN2lU2gFZG https://t… 3 days ago News24 Troubled construction firm Aveng loses contract for the tallest building in Africa | @Fin24… https://t.co/7Vy7AefnDa 3 days ago