Pressure BioSciences's PCT platform featured in more than 20 scientific articles for second year in a row

Proactive Investors Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pressure BioSciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) announced Thursday that in 2019 — for the second year in a row — more than 20 scientific journal articles were published that highlight the benefits of its patented pressure cycling technology (PCT) platform.  "PCT-related scientific papers published in 2019 highlighted new and/or improved applications of the PCT platform in a number of important and exciting areas of research, including cancer, food safety, and proteomics,”  Global Director of Sales & Marketing Roxana McCloskey said in a statement.  “We are particularly pleased that several publications described protocols for combining the PCT platform with existing technologies from other companies to fill a significant unmet need for high throughput protein processing of cancer biopsy tissues." READ: Pressure BioSciences sees soaring consumables sales in third quarter, projects revenue growth in 2020 Several publications described the use of the PCT platform to rapidly release molecules for analysis from tissue samples, which can be used to achieve a better understanding of patients’ cancers, disease progression and treatment options. Regarding food, journals highlighted applications using PBI's ultra-high-pressure HUB instrument system for killing food borne bacteria. The company said it believes articles in that vein will increase sales of PCT Systems in the food safety industry. Additionally, papers reported on the PCT’s use in proteomic research, which covers proteins made or modified by an organism. Studies of proteins using PBI's high pressure PCT platform included protein structure, drug delivery, and disease states, the company said.  The goal is to reach routine use of the PCT platform in clinical diagnostics and precision medicine. “We are pleased that the number of PCT-related publications in 2019 exceeded 20 for the second year in a row,” CEO Richard Schumacher said. “We are also pleased with the wide range of applications highlighted in the publications, as these applications fulfill needs in many large and growing markets. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
