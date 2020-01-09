Willie, NCT 127 and Gwen? Is this leaked 2020 Houston Rodeo lineup for real? Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

This story is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's story and related video. HOUSTON — The 2020 concert lineup for RodeoHouston isn't supposed to be revealed until Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. But there's a "leaked" lineup making the rounds on Twitter and it looks like it could be legit. The performers include Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, the K-pop group NCT 127 and Gwen Stefani. Stefani's longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, a regular at the rodeo, isn't on the list. The… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Rodeo Houston's official 2020 concert lineup revealed The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has confirmed 17 of the 20 entertainers who will perform this season. The concert lineup features the first K-pop band —...

bizjournals 2 hours ago





Tweets about this