HDFC completes acquisition of Apollo Munich Health Insurance

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Mortgage lending major HDFC on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of 50.80 per cent share of Apollo Hospitals Group in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company worth Rs 1,485.14 crore.
