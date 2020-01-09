HDFC completes acquisition of Apollo Munich Health Insurance Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Mortgage lending major HDFC on Thursday said that it has completed the acquisition of 50.80 per cent share of Apollo Hospitals Group in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company worth Rs 1,485.14 crore. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Cannabis Companies Can Boost Value by Utilizing Novus' Business Model *Novus Named Once Again as Top 30 Stocks by InvestorPlace Magazine* *MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 /* Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp....

Accesswire 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this