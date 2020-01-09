One of region’s largest homebuilders launches Madisonville development: PHOTOS

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

One of the largest homebuilders in Greater Cincinnati is working on a rowhouse development in Madisonville. Ashford Homes LLC has started construction on Sonoma Trails, a development that will include 18 total rowhouses along Duck Creek Road. Cathy Hall, community and offsite specialist for Ashford Homes, said four of the 18 homes have already been sold. Three market homes are starting as well, with anticipated mid-to-late-summer move-ins. Hall said the development is geared toward buyers who might… 👓 View full article

