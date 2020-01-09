Global  

These 10 global stock markets are surging the most as US-Iran tensions settle — headlined by huge gains in Turkey

Business Insider Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
These 10 global stock markets are surging the most as US-Iran tensions settle — headlined by huge gains in Turkey· *World stock markets surged on Thursday in the wake of waning US-Iran tensions.*
· *Turkey's Borsa Istanbul index led the pack with a 4.7% gain, its biggest single-day jump in more than four years.*
· *Major indexes fell after news of a US airstrike killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and remained near 2020 lows...
Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets are falling Monday while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been...
SeattlePI.com

