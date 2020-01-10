Global  

Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Reuters India Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.
News video: US Gas Prices Steady Despite Rising Middle East Tensions

US Gas Prices Steady Despite Rising Middle East Tensions 00:32

 Despite rising tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, the nation's gas prices have remained relatively steady, AAA said Monday.

Oil prices crash lower after Middle East tensions ease

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT), Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) and Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) could come under pressure after oil prices crashed... The post Oil...
Motley Fool

Oil falls 1% as investors reassess Middle East risks

Oil prices fell almost 1% on Tuesday, surrendering some recent gains as investors reconsidered the likelihood of immediate supply disruptions in the Middle East...
Reuters

