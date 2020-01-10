Global  

Australia Retail Turnover Increases On Black Friday Sales

RTTNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Australia retail turnover increased in November driven by a strong growth in Black Friday sales, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.
