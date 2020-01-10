Australia Retail Turnover Increases On Black Friday Sales

Australia retail turnover increased in November driven by a strong growth in Black Friday sales, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Japan growth gloom deepens, but China data cheers Industrial output and retail sales numbers point to a quarterly contraction in Japan's economy, but there were some more upbeat data out of China on Friday. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:49Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Black Friday, Cyber Monday fuel best retail sales in two years The success of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has helped fuel the biggest retail sales increase in two years, up 0.9 per cent in November to a record $27.9...

The Age 3 hours ago



Australia reach ATP Cup semis *Kuala Lumpur:* A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals Thursday with an epic 2-1 win over the Tim...

Mid-Day 1 hour ago





Tweets about this