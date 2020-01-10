Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Francisco's Beefeater doorman retires after 43 years

SeattlePI.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney finally hangs up his white pressed collar and signature Beefeater jacket this weekend after more than four decades of opening doors at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel downtown.

Sweeney has taken the luggage of movie stars and shaken hands with every U.S. president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama. Visitors from around the world have had their photos taken with him, often after he's told them where to catch the cable car and how to get to Fisherman's Wharf.

“It’s one of the best jobs in San Francisco," says Sweeney, 62, as a cable car clanks by. “Working outside a landmark hotel, cable cars come by every nine minutes, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The man known as a “San Francisco original" and “living landmark" retires Sunday after 43 years in a changed city. San Francisco continues to grapple with homelessness, aggressive panhandling and vehicle break-ins even as some residents have become wealthier amid a tech boom. The hospitality industry has also changed dramatically, making Sweeney a throwback to an era when doormen hailed cabs and wrangled wheel-less suitcases.

Today, most people hail rides via smartphone, and hardly anyone carries cash for tips.

Joe D’Alessandro, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, said Sweeney “has been not just an ambassador but the embodiment of San Francisco’s spirit — cheerful, helpful, upbeat, welcoming. He made visitors from around the world feel like instant friends.”

This week, Sweeney stood guard outside the Sir Francis Drake, near Union Square, in his elaborate British-style Beefeater jacket and knickers, red socks pulled to the knees and black hat decorated with red and white...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Sworn Into Office

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Sworn Into Office 01:07

 Hundreds of people crowded San Francisco City Hall’s Rotunda on Wednesday for the swearing-in ceremony of Mayor London Breed, the city’s first African American female mayor. (1/8/20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Rally In Bay Area Against War With Iran [Video]Hundreds Rally In Bay Area Against War With Iran

Hundreds of anti-war demonstrators gathered in the streets of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose Thursday to protest the threat of war with Iran. (1/9/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published

WEB EXTRA: San Francisco 49ers Emotional Support Dog [Video]WEB EXTRA: San Francisco 49ers Emotional Support Dog

The San Francisco 49ers have a very special and small teammate. Her name is Zoë and she’s the team's one-year-old emotional support French bulldog. Take a look at how she helps the team.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco's Beefeater doorman retires after 43 years

Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney hangs up his white pressed collar and signature Beefeater jacket after more than four...
Newsday

San Francisco’s Beefeater Doorman Retires after 43 years

San Francisco’s Beefeater Doorman Retires after 43 yearsSAN FRANCISCO – Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney finally hangs up his white pressed collar and signature Beefeater...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.