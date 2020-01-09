Global  

In a first, RBI allows KYC process on mobile video

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In a move that will enable banks and fintechs onboard customers remotely, RBI has amended its norms to allow the ‘know your customer’ (KYC) process to be completed through a mobile video conversation. The central bank has also facilitated eKYC and digital KYC by allowing use of Aadhaar or other e-documents in the customer due diligence process.
