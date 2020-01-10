Global  

Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

Zee News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Friday (January 10) stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that restored Cyrus Mistry as executive Chairman of Tata group. The apex court also issued a notice to Mistry and summoned him to answer questions raised by Tata's lawyer in a plea filed against the NCLAT order.
Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court stays NCLAT order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons

In another development in the Tata Sons versus Cyrus Mistry case, the Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order passed by the National Company Law Appellate...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduMid-DaySify

Tata vs Mistry: NCLAT reserves order on RoC plea

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday reserved its order on the plea filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking modifications in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify

