After Super Bowl, sports books preparing for XFL bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — While many sports fans are picking NFL playoff teams to bet on, or marshaling their cash for the Super Bowl, yet another opportunity to wager on football is right around the corner: the XFL.



Several states have already authorized bets on the second incarnation of the upstart football league, which begins its season in February, shortly after the NFL season concludes with the Super Bowl. Others are considering doing so, and bookmakers say they have requested that regulators add the league to lists of approved betting events.



“We’re definitely interested in applying to bet on the XFL,” said Jason Scott, vice president of trading at ROAR Digital, the operators of BetMGM. “We’re of the belief that the American sports betting public has an appetite for even more football, and that the XFL will help sate that demand.”



States that have already approved betting on the XFL include Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Iowa. Nevada says its sports books already are authorized to take XFL bets under existing regulations.



Regulators in New Jersey, where the league's New York Guardians will play, would not comment on whether they are considering allowing XFL bets — or even whether anyone has asked them to. As of Thursday, the XFL was not listed on the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement's website among events authorized for wagering. Several sports books, however, say they have asked New Jersey for permission to offer XFL bets.



Delaware has decided not to authorize XFL bets, at least to start the season.



"As of now, we're kind of reticent to jump into that because some of the rules are kind of crazy," said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. He said the state's risk managers decided XFL play will be too unpredictable, but left open the possibility of reversing that stance.


