Asian Shares Mostly Higher Before US Jobs Report
|
|
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions and ahead of release of the U.S. Labor Department's jobs report for December later in the day.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Asian Markets Mostly HigherAsian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions. Investor sentiment...
RTTNews
Asian markets mostly higher on optimism about US-China dealTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal as regional markets opened the new year’s first day of trading...
Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this