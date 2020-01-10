Global  

Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data

Hindu Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran.
News video: Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy 01:20

 Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran looked to have been involved in the downing of the Ukrainian...

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure [Video]Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure

The U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published

Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane [Video]Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed with a Canadian assessment that an Iranian surface-to-air missile caused a Ukranian airliner to go down near Tehran.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Iran says it is 'certain' missile did not down Ukrainian plane and calls on West to share data


Telegraph.co.uk

France, others line up to probe plane crash in Iran blamed on missile

France said on Friday it was ready to join the investigating into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed all 176 people abroad, after Canada and...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche WelleBBC NewsIndependentUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldReuters India

imaxstone

Max Stone RT @inquirerdotnet: Iran on Friday denied Western allegations a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran was brought down by an Irani… 18 seconds ago

TraderOAV

TraderA RT @FerroTV: Morning Note: -U.S. stocks hit all-time highs -Payrolls coming up 160k est -Iran denies missile hit plane https://t.co/wJndW… 34 seconds ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data https://t.co/O96hSS4Jvz https://t.co/z73B1ybaem 40 seconds ago

magazine_warsan

Warsan Magazine Iran denies missile hit plane, asks West to share data - https://t.co/rTHaSTp0bB 2 minutes ago

MysteryMan8420

Mystery Man RT @NBCNews: Iran denies firing a missile causing the downing of a Ukrainian jet, killing 176 people. https://t.co/fYChZjg0LI 2 minutes ago

HomespunReFurb

Starkie RT @StarTribune: Iranian official denies missile hit Ukrainian airplane that crashed near Tehran and calls on both the U.S. and Canada to r… 2 minutes ago

boogiefinger

BoogieFinger Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data https://t.co/QVnbXdYKe2 #bfnli 2 minutes ago

I_am_Katzen

Katzen Sunshine RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Iran official denies missile hit Ukrainian plane; calls on US, Canada to release data backing missile-strike all… 3 minutes ago

