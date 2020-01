Lipari Foods, LLC is recalling various wedge deli sandwiches for fear of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the Food & Drug Administration said in a statement. The recall was initiated following notification by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria. The company hasn't received any reports of illness.

