Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Scooter sharing major Neutron Holdings, Inc., doing business as Lime, announced its plans to close down 12 markets across the globe and to cut staff for not being profitable. In a blog post, co-founder and chief executive officer Brad Bao noted that the micromobility company, which offers electric scooter and bike rentals, has shifted its primary focus to profitability. πŸ‘“ View full article