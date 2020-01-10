Global  

Yes Bank stocks fall 5% as independent director quits

Friday, 10 January 2020
Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Yes Bank scrips plunged over 5 per cent on Friday after independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigned, alleging that CEO and MD Ravneet Gill was misleading the bank's board and shareholders.
