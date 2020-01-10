Ex-Flipkart honcho Sachin Bansal's Chaitanya to seek bank licence Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Former Flipkart honcho Sachin Bansals firm Chaitanya, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, said on Friday that it had submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a universal bank licence. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vdeshi Ex-Flipkart honcho Sachin Bansal Chaitanya to seek bank licence "Former Flipkart honcho Sachin Bansal firm Chaitan… https://t.co/uSxlJTsE7I 9 minutes ago