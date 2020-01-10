Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK House of Commons approves Brexit bill

SmartBrief Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The UK House of Commons has voted 330-231 to approve legislation that would spell out the terms of Brexit and has sent the bi -More- 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: House of Commons passes Brexit bill for UK departure from EU on January 31

House of Commons passes Brexit bill for UK departure from EU on January 31 00:25

 House of Commons passes Brexit bill for UK departure from EU on January 31

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31 [Video]House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31

Lawmakers voted 330 to 231 to approve the the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill that allows the U.K. to leave the EU.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Landmark Brexit bill for UK's divorce from EU gets Commons nod

*London:* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's determined bid for UK's divorce from the European Union got a major boost when the government's Brexit Bill...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsJapan Today

News24.com | UK Parliament approves Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

The United Kingdom now has one foot out of the European Union's door after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill was endorsed by the House of Commons on...
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.