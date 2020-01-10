Global  

Intralot sports betting contract ruling appealed

bizjournals Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The D.C. resident who sued the District over the implementation of its sports betting program has appealed the case to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, according to WTOP.  The appeal comes after a D.C. Superior Court ruled against Dylan Carragher, a sports betting app developer who says the sole-source contract awarded to D.C. Lottery operator Intralot to implement sports betting in the city violated the Home Rule Act that governs the District.  Judge John Campbell on Dec. 4…
