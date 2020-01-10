Global  

F.N.B. names president in Greenville, South Carolina

bizjournals Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp. has appointed Michael Sarvis as president of its Greenville, South Carolina, market as it further builds out retail operations in both North Carolina and South Carolina where it has about 90 locations. Sarvis was previously market president at Synovus Bank, Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to the Upstate Business Journal. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) entered the region in 2017 through its acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp., based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Vincent Delie…
