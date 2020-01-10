IND vs SL third T20I: Dhawan, Rahul sizzle as India posts competitive total Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In the end, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur hit some lusty blows to give India an edge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Pioneer #INDvSL : India amassed 201 for six after being invited to bat by Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 Internationa… https://t.co/ppNUcJzIuH 55 minutes ago RaghuRam RohiRaj Third fifty plus partnership between Kl Rahul and Dhawan in T20I's. #INDvSL 2 hours ago The Field 3rd T20I: #INDvSL End of Malinga's third over and the boundaries continue to flow for India. What a start this ha… https://t.co/GiQSrWs0Bn 2 hours ago Cricket News All eyes on 3⃣ players for the 🇮🇳🆚🇱🇰 T20I Check it out: https://t.co/09ZA6tltRs #INDvSL #T20 Pic: BCCI 7 hours ago