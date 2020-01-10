Global  

ED attaches Rs.78.15 cr assets of Chanda Kochhar, family

Sify Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached Rs.78.15 crore worth movable and immovable assets in possession of ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and CEO, Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned/controlled by him.
