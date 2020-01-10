Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Companies are on pace to pay more than $500 billion in dividends this year for the first time ever

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Companies are on pace to pay more than $500 billion in dividends this year for the first time ever· *S&P 500 companies are set to pay out more than $500 billion in dividends for the first time ever in 2020, data compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices show.*
· *The all-time high continues the streak of record dividend payouts that began in 2012, according to S&P senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt.*
· *Only "a major event"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019

US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019 00:55

 US Music Streams Topped 1 Trillion for First Time in 2019. The figure comes from a new report by Nielsen Music. Major streaming sites in the U.S. include Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. They have dominated the music industry, with Nielsen saying streamers have taken over 80 percent of U.S....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Road rage ensues after angry woman makes improper left turn then gets hostile [Video]Road rage ensues after angry woman makes improper left turn then gets hostile

Driving a care requires many things, including an understanding of the law in that jurisdiction. It also requires patience and maturity. Unfortunately many drivers lack one, or all three of these..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:29Published

Hilarious moment Chinese toddler meets foreign teacher from US for the first time [Video]Hilarious moment Chinese toddler meets foreign teacher from US for the first time

This is the hilarious moment a three-year-old boy is caught staring at his American teacher at a kindergarten in eastern China. In the funny clip, filmed in the city of Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US payrolls end 2019 on sour note, adding 145K jobs in December vs 160K consensus

US non-farm payroll employment increased by only 145,000 in December, compared with a consensus estimate of 160,000.  In addition to the slow payroll growth,...
Proactive Investors

UK house prices grew at fastest pace in a year in December

Nationwide survey shows values increasing by more than 1% for first time in 12 months
FT.com Also reported by •NPRRTTNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.