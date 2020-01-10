Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop goes to sea in £3,800 11-night wellness cruise across the Mediterranean

Telegraph.co.uk Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow shares that it’s incredible what criticism she’s come up against since going into business [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow shares that it’s incredible what criticism she’s come up against since going into business

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened about the "incredible" criticism she received when she stepped away from acting to work on her lifestyle brand Goop.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50

Gwyneth Paltrow releasing a candle that smells like her v*gina [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow releasing a candle that smells like her v*gina

Gwyneth Paltrow has shocked fans with the latest release via her GOOP lifestyle brand - a candle that smells like her private parts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebrity Social Media, January 10, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow is hitting the open water: Goop has teamed up with a cruise line for a “high-touch” experience from August 26-September 6 (it starts in...
Lainey Gossip

Goop at Sea: Gwyneth Paltrow curates first wellness concept cruise

Goop at Sea: Gwyneth Paltrow curates first wellness concept cruiseAfter a weekend that saw Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop sell out of $113 "Vagina scented" candles , Celebrity Cruises has released details of an itinerary that...
New Zealand Herald

BrianNolan1974

Brian Nolan RT @B_resnick: "In the midst of hawking an unproven treatment, a glaring truth goes unexplored: The causes for many people’s pain simply ar… 1 day ago

B_resnick

Brian Resnick "In the midst of hawking an unproven treatment, a glaring truth goes unexplored: The causes for many people’s pain… https://t.co/dQxiDJkluS 2 days ago

TheSWPrincess

Leia🇨🇴 @RG_Geordt Candle. It goes with the***candle. https://t.co/EHTLwcJVu8 4 days ago

beckyklynn

Becky Lynn, M.D., IF, NCMP RT @LisaLarkinMD: What @goop promotes goes from bad to outrageous. As Women’s health clinicians we must unify and speak up and speak out.… 6 days ago

LisaLarkinMD

Lisa Larkin MD FACP What @goop promotes goes from bad to outrageous. As Women’s health clinicians we must unify and speak up and speak… https://t.co/zBi4eRr6U9 1 week ago

