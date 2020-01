Deadspin, the once-revered sports blog rendered mute by a staff revolt in October, is about to enter a new stage of existence: moving to Chicago, being put under The Onion’s corporate structure, and suspending negotiations with the union that represents its old staff, according to a letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Mullin....

