Online mattress pioneer Casper files to go public

Friday, 10 January 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. has filed regulatory paperwork to go public. Casper said in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its stock will be listed under “CSPR” on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company says it plans to use the proceeds to fund expansion. Casper was founded in 2014 and expanded beyond online selling to opening nearly 50 physical stores and selling to retail partners like Target and Amazon. It later expanded beyond mattresses into pillows, sheets and dog beds. For the first nine months ended Sept. 30, it had sales of $312.3 million.
