Buy, lease or subscribe to add solar panels to your home

SFGate Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Homeowners are clamoring to power through blackouts that have become a regrettably frequent part of life in California. The cost of solar panels and batteries has fallen. And a new California law now requires all new homes to produce as much energy as they consume, starting this month.

That mix of incentives has led to a surge in interest among homeowners who want to add solar arrays and batteries to their homes, and the companies offering those packages have noticed. Sunrun, which sells solar panels primarily through long-term lease agreements, in October saw traffic spike 1500% to the page on its website which explains how to power through blackouts, shortly after PG&E cut power proactively to thousands of people hoping to prevent wildfires. During the October blackouts, Sunrun’s California customers with solar and battery systems kept their lights on for more than 36 hours on average, and one Sonoma County family powered their home for nearly six straight days.

“Interest has by far gone through the roof,” said Evelyn Huang, chief customer experience officer at Sunrun.

When weighing whether to buy, lease or subscribe to a solar energy system, it’s worth considering whether there are hidden costs or pitfalls.

*Buying is best:* If you have the cash, most experts agree that buying a solar system outright is a better investment than leasing or taking out a loan. Customers should check electric bills to estimate monthly energy use when deciding what size system to buy and calculate federal or state incentives. Make efficiency upgrades such as buying new windows or energy-saving appliances before choosing a system to help avoid purchasing an array that’s larger than necessary. A good solar company will help calculate the appropriate size.

Solar panels can...
