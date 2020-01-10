Fired Boeing CEO will receive more than $60 million thanks to prior stock and pension awards

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Dennis Muilenburg, who was ousted as Boeing's chief executive last month as the company contended with the biggest crisis in its history, will depart with more than $60 million, the company said Friday. Muilenburg will not receive any additional severance or separation payments in connection with his departure, and Boeing said he had forfeited stock


