Fired Boeing CEO will receive more than $60 million thanks to prior stock and pension awards

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Dennis Muilenburg, who was ousted as Boeing’s chief executive last month as the company contended with the biggest crisis in its history, will depart with more than $60 million, the company said Friday. Muilenburg will not receive any additional severance or separation payments in connection with his departure, and Boeing said he had forfeited stock […]
News video: Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History 01:01

 Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value. . Tesla’s stock continued to rise more...

Ed Sheeran Paid Himself £73.4 Million in 2019 From 'Divide' Tour Earnings [Video]Ed Sheeran Paid Himself £73.4 Million in 2019 From 'Divide' Tour Earnings

Ed Sheeran Paid Himself £73.4 Million in 2019 From 'Divide' Tour Earnings. The singer pocketed £201,000 per day thanks to the 258-date run of shows. which began in March 2017 and came to an end..

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors [Video]End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year. Reuters reports Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion worth of shares since Uber..

Fired Boeing CEO Muilenburg will get more than $60 million

Dennis A. Muilenburg, who was ousted last month, forfeited stock awards worth some $14.6 million, but he is still contractually entitled to receive other...
Seattle Times

Former Boeing CEO gets $62.2 million but loses some benefits

The Boeing CEO who was ousted last month for the company’s botched response to two crashes and the grounding of its best-selling plane will walk away with...
Seattle Times

