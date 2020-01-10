Fired Boeing CEO will receive more than $60 million thanks to prior stock and pension awards
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Dennis Muilenburg, who was ousted as Boeing’s chief executive last month as the company contended with the biggest crisis in its history, will depart with more than $60 million, the company said Friday. Muilenburg will not receive any additional severance or separation payments in connection with his departure, and Boeing said he had forfeited stock […]
Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set by Ford in 1999 when it had an $80.8 billion market value. . Tesla’s stock continued to rise more...