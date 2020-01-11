Global  

Watch | Blasts to bring down Maradu apartments today

Hindu Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A video on authorities gearing up for the demolition of the H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene apartments built in violation of CRZ rules at Maradu
Blasts to bring down Maradu apartments today

H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene to be knocked down at 11 a.m. and 11.05 a.m. respectively
Hindu

Maradu apartments demolition: Evacuation of people from neighbourhood begins

The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m.
Hindu


DV99999

Desi vichar RT @the_hindu: Watch | The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m. It may… 7 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Watch | The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m… https://t.co/lwlWqf7OLh 7 hours ago

