Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SoftBank-backed Oyo firing thousands across China and India

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Oyo has let go of 5% of its 12,000 employees in China partly due to non-performance, while dismissing 12% of its 10,000 staff in India, one of the people said. It plans to shed another 1,200 in India over the next three to four months, the person added.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch l India, China together can build a better world: Chinese Envoy to India

Watch l India, China together can build a better world: Chinese Envoy to India 01:04

 Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong said that India and China together can build a better world. Speaking at the China-India Youth Dialogue, Weidong said that both countries should work together to safeguard free trade and multilateralism.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister for 'India China Boundary question [Video]Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister for 'India China Boundary question

Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister for 'India China Boundary question

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A 'jewel' in SoftBank's startup portfolio laid off thousands, becoming the megafund's 3rd company to cut jobs this week

A 'jewel' in SoftBank's startup portfolio laid off thousands, becoming the megafund's 3rd company to cut jobs this week· India's budget hotel chain Oyo has laid off thousands of employees across China and India, according to a report in Bloomberg. · Oyo is the third company in...
Business Insider

OYO Strengthens its Leadership Table for India SA Business

OYO Strengthens its Leadership Table for India SA Business*OYO Hotels Homes* the world leading chain of hotels homes and spaces has today announced the elevation of three key business leaders within the India South Asia...
NewsVoir


Tweets about this

schnucknetwork

Schnück SoftBank-backed Oyo is firing thousands across China and India https://t.co/w7X8B7bktJ 23 minutes ago

DattaAmeet

Ameet Datta RT @BloombergQuint: SoftBank-backed Oyo firing thousands across China and India Read more: https://t.co/nYoVaIdKHQ https://t.co/KPWiEnQwqG 30 minutes ago

Rnr4gyJQeQJgKut

海中泛舟的狄拉克 RT @timesofindia: SoftBank-backed Oyo firing thousands across China and India https://t.co/wcVIYEbNfO via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/fWvxp… 33 minutes ago

golosolo

golosolo @danprimack The maelstrom is worse at their other company Oyo - https://t.co/4WeW65SpFk @ShiraOvide @coryweinberg… https://t.co/DZcJ67eGku 41 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica SoftBank-backed Oyo firing thousands across China and India https://t.co/KArmUvJ0mK via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/0mJo0uoE1y 45 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India SoftBank-backed Oyo firing thousands across China and India https://t.co/wcVIYEbNfO via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/fWvxpmW0Vs 50 minutes ago

allstartupsin

AllStartups.in SoftBank-backed Oyo lays off thousands across India, China https://t.co/SZRtoEVpt3 #Startups https://t.co/GDhEvwTmeC 1 hour ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint SoftBank-backed Oyo firing thousands across China and India Read more: https://t.co/nYoVaIdKHQ https://t.co/KPWiEnQwqG 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.