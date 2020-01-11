Global  

See what Barrett-Jackson 2020 auction has in store with its largest docket ever

Saturday, 11 January 2020
With more than 1,950 cars on the docket, the Barrett-Jackson 2020 Scottsdale auction will be the largest event in the company’s history. “The quality and quantity of cars this year is unprecedented,” said Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Jackson. “This year is undoubtedly the best docket we’ve ever had.” To accommodate all the vehicles up for auction, Barrett-Jackson expanded its display space at WestWorld in Scottsdale this year. The event’s organizers are letting fans, consigners…
News video: INSIDE LOOK: Lightning McQueen Replica For Sale At Barrett-Jackson - ABC15 Digital

INSIDE LOOK: Lightning McQueen Replica For Sale At Barrett-Jackson - ABC15 Digital 00:46

 KA-CHOW! Lightning is one of the coolest cars on the auction block!

