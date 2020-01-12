Jacksonville Icemen to host 2021 ECHL All-Star game

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The Jacksonville Icemen, City of Jacksonville and ECHL announced the franchise will host the 2021 ECHL All-Star Game at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The three-day event will culminate with the game televised nationally on the NHL Network, once again putting the sports scene in Jacksonville on the map. "We look at the All-Star game being hosted here as a tribute to our fans who have made the Icemen one of the top franchises in the ECHL," Icemen president Bob Ohrablo said.


