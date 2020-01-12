Global  

Natalie Campisi: Mortgage rate forecast for 2020: Experts predict low rates will last

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
If you’re looking to buy a home or refinance your current one in the new year, there’s good news: Today’s low mortgage rates are expected to continue into 2020. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate started 2019 at 4.68% and steadily declined before closing out the year at 3.93 percent. In 2020, rates are expected […]
