Leh (Ladakh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men's and women's ice hockey teams on Sunday practiced in Choglamsar in Ladakh under harsh weather conditions.



Recent related videos from verified sources Scenes from annual T-Bone Cup hockey tournament "Four teams took advantage of the weather and natural ice surface to play in memory of a young man from the Town who passed away many years ago. 'T-Bone' was his nickname." Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ghana soccer association fires all coaches ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The Ghana soccer association has fired all its national team coaches in a drastic and unexpected move. That includes the coaches for the...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



2020 Friendship Series: all you need to know about the annual women's college ice hockey tournament The Friendship Series returns to Belfast this weekend as two of the top sides in women's college ice hockey go head-to-head at the SSE Arena.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this rajeev bhaskar ITBP men, women ice hockey teams practice in minus 10 degree Celsius in Ladakh https://t.co/nYSYmHj0Ck 42 minutes ago