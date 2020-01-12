Global  

ITBP men, women ice hockey teams practice in minus 10 degree Celsius in Ladakh

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Leh (Ladakh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men's and women's ice hockey teams on Sunday practiced in Choglamsar in Ladakh under harsh weather conditions.
