U.S. officials to visit Britain, pushing for Huawei 5G ban

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
A delegation of U.S. officials will arrive in Britain on Monday to try to persuade Britain not to use Huawei equipment in the upgrade of its telecoms network, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
