CAA-NRC issue: BSP to stay away from meet convened by Congress

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Mayawati accuses the Congress of “betrayal” and said the party had “poached” the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan on two occasions
Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA [Video]Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists .. During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. He also..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published

Congress counters BJP's statement on normalcy in J&K [Video]Congress counters BJP's statement on normalcy in J&K

Congress counters BJP's statement on the issue of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader Suresh Kodikunnil questioned the normalcy in Kashmir.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published

the_hindu

The Hindu #Mayawati accuses the #Congress of "betrayal" and said the party had "poached" the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan on two occ… https://t.co/kwtxxql2YQ 8 minutes ago

SahirNomaan

Sahir Nomaan Anti-CAA protest: After Mamata, BSP and AAP to stay away from meet convened by Congress: https://t.co/971fVJbn6t… https://t.co/sNA7hHfeX2 28 minutes ago

RadarModi

Logical Indian She is a shameless bigot who used her community only for votes. Such shameless souls https://t.co/nWc8A9thGD 1 hour ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL CAA-NRC issue: BSP to stay away from meet convened by Congress https://t.co/XDwT6Zh1UB 1 hour ago

ReljietAkot

Reljiet Akot I appreciate your response toward this allegation cases against you. You just need to stay away from such rancorous… https://t.co/TWJi1IGIyM 3 hours ago

Ayeyiyi1

Ayeyiyi @Newsweek This is a private family issue. They deserve privacy. This publication needs to stay away from situations like this. 5 hours ago

Anna73525455

Anu🇱🇷- Flipper (Fan of Sana) Iam done with bb13...i cant really cant see that poor girl suffering...i really want sana to stay away from sid. Ia… https://t.co/mlosZYd0fx 8 hours ago

IKantEvenToday

IKET-ready for a bit of the old ultra violence @swingjohnsons @TacoCalamitous You're bad at this. I said YOU never brought up a single political issue you wanted… https://t.co/cS2tNhpxEX 10 hours ago

