Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Tributes were paid to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as the National Youth Day here on Sun
Guru Gobind Singh: Devotees celebrate tenth Sikh guru's birth anniversary | FESTIVALS OF INDIA [Video]Guru Gobind Singh: Devotees celebrate tenth Sikh guru's birth anniversary | FESTIVALS OF INDIA

Devotees offer prayers and take a holy dip in water on Guru Govind Singh's birth anniversary. Golden temple was lit up as devotees thronged Golden Temple in large numbers on Guru Govind Singh's 353rd..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:23Published

Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary | OneIndia News

DEVOTEES CELEBRATE GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY, DEVOTEES OFFER PRAYERS AT GOLDEN TEMPLE IN PUNJAB, DEVOTEES CELEBRATE GURU GOBIND SINGH JAYANTI 2020, DEVOTEES THRONG GOLDEN TEMPLE, TAKE DIP IN..

DEVOTEES CELEBRATE GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY, DEVOTEES OFFER PRAYERS AT GOLDEN TEMPLE IN PUNJAB, DEVOTEES CELEBRATE GURU GOBIND SINGH JAYANTI 2020, DEVOTEES THRONG GOLDEN TEMPLE, TAKE DIP IN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published


PM Modi's Sunday schedule: From observing Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to addressing youth at Belur Math

The day is especially important because it is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and also the National Youth Day.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes & Thoughts of Swami Vivekananda


Indian Express Also reported by •Zee News

