Monadelphous Group’s Mondium secures $400 million EPC contract with Rio Tinto

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Monadelphous Group Limited's (ASX:MND) investment Mondium Pty Ltd has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) valued at approximately $400 million. The contract is for the design and construction of the Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 (WTS2) mine in the Pilbara region of WA. Mondium is an incorporated joint venture between Monadelphous and Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) with the former owing 60%. "Trusted provider" Monadelphous managing director Rob Velletri said being chosen to partner with Rio Tinto to deliver these important mine expansion works was a great achievement for Mondium. He said: "The award illustrates the strong progress Mondium has made in cementing itself as a preferred and trusted provider of EPC services. "I would like to congratulate all involved in this historic win." Mondium will carry out all engineering and design, procurement and site construction work associated with the WTS2 development, including the process plant, overland conveyor and nonprocess infrastructure. "Making great strides" In forming Mondium, Monadelphous and Lycopodium recognised the synergistic benefits of providing an end-to-end EPC delivery business for the resources sector in Australia. Mondium managing director Andrew Carnie said that the contract was a major strategic milestone for the company in its growth strategy. He said: "Mondium has been working hard to execute projects successfully and prove our capability. "We are thrilled to be making great strides in our growth strategy and to have secured this significant contract with Rio Tinto." The work will begin in the first quarter of 2020 and is expected to be competed in 2021.


