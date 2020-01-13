Global  

Report: Microsoft nears lease at Esterra Park office project in Redmond

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Microsoft is reportedly closing in on a lease for a 245,000-square-foot office development in Redmond, which is slated to open in 2021. According to the Broderick Group’s Q4 Eastside Office Market Report, Microsoft is the pending tenant for the office project adjacent to its campus and near Sound Transit’s future Overlake Village light-rail station. Microsoft declined to confirm or comment on the lease. Seattle-based Capstone Partners broke ground on the office building in June. It is the…
