Oil steady as fears over U.S.-Iran conflict ease, focus turns to trade deal

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Oil prices held steady on Monday as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, with investors shifting their focus to this week's scheduled signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, which could boost economic growth and demand.
